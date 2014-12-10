JPMorgan to tweak excess capital in response to Fed's higher requirement -exec

BRIEF-U.S. FDA expands approved use of Stivarga to treat liver cancer
* The FDA granted the approval of Stivarga to Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc Source text (http://bit.ly/2pDo2pY) Further company coverage:
Dec 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co will not keep as much excess capital over required levels as it might have and will make "surgical" changes in its business model in response to proposed new capital regulations, the company's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an investor conference in New York, Marianne Lake said JPMorgan will probably hold about one-half a percentage point more in capital than required instead of as much as a full point now that the Federal Reserve has spelled out its plans.
On Tuesday the Fed proposed higher capital requirements than pending international standards for big banks. The higher requirements would hit JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, hardest and could force it to keep more than $20 billion of additional capital.
Lake said JPMorgan's large derivatives business appears to have been the big factor in its higher burden. She said the bank will likely make "surgical" changes in its business to reduce the impact and stop short of an overhaul of its business model.
The bank can build up the additional required capital by retaining profits over a few quarters, Lake said. Investors are concerned that keeping more capital will dampen returns for shareholder for years to come, as well as slow additional dividends and stock buybacks.
Lake said the company has not decided whether to lower its target for return on equity because of the proposed rule. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)
TORONTO, April 27 Exiger, a firm that helps businesses monitor compliances such as money laundering regulations, has agreed to buy OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup that specializes in technology that helps businesses assess and manage risk.
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 Shares in Vale SA slumped the most in two weeks on Thursday, as executives signaled lackluster trends for iron ore prices this year and investors reacted to a first-quarter profit miss with disappointment.