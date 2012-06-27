JPMorgan Chase puts new payment devices in stores

| NEW YORK, June 27
NEW YORK, June 27 JPMorgan Chase & Co
said on Wednesday it has begun equipping merchants with devices
that accept payments from mobile phone signals and cards
embedded with computer chips as well as traditional magnetic
strips.
Chase is trying to protect a key part of its credit card
business and speed up use in the United States of mobile phone
payments and cards with chips that are in widespread use in
Europe and more secure than cards with magnetic strips.
JPMorgan Chase ranked fourth in card processing for U.S.
merchants in 2011, with 11.6 percent of the market. It handled
8.2 billion transactions at 307,000 stores, according to the
Nilson Report. Chase has a business processing transactions as
well as a unit issuing cards.
No more than 5 percent of point-of-sale card readers in the
U.S. work with embedded chips to standards known as EMV,
according to David Robertson, publisher of the Nilson Report.
Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc are pushing
merchants and processing banks to take EMV cards in the United
States to thwart counterfeiting and make it easier for
international visitors carrying the cards.
Outside of the U.S., more than 75 percent of card readers
take EMV cards, according to MasterCard.
The new terminals from JPMorgan Chase are being marketed to
merchants under the name "Future Proof" to signal their ability
to be adapted to advances in payment technology, such as
so-called "open wallets" in mobile phones and systems delivering
price discounts to spur sales.
The terminals will allow customers to make small purchases
without standing in long lines to write their signatures.
Established card companies are trying to keep from losing
business to innovators in digital payments that could cut into
revenue they get from merchant customers.
"We, and our customers, are not going to be put in the
position of playing catch-up," said Bob Nadeau, group executive
for product development at JPMorgan Chase Paymentech processing
unit.
Paymentech last year earned a 47 percent return on equity
for JPMorgan, which is three times the goal for the entire
company.
Processing by the bank for merchants rose 22 percent to
$152.8 billion in the first quarter of 2012 from a year earlier.
The bank, the biggest in the U.S. and one of the most
profitable, has been investing to provide services for fees at a
time when demand for loans is weak and interest rates are low.