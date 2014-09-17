JPMorgan Chase replacing some cards due to Home Depot breach

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
NEW YORK, Sept 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co is replacing some credit and debit cards due to the security breach at Home Depot Inc, according to a company spokesman.
The company began sending notices on Tuesday to some card holders advising that they will soon receive new cards because the breach put their cards "at risk."
One of the notices said the company would mail a new card on Sept. 30. The existing card can be used in the meantime, but the notice advised monitoring the account for unrecognized purchases.
The spokesman, Paul Hartwick, could not immediately say how many cards are likely to be replaced. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co