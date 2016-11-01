JPMorgan says demand for Reserve card 'strong, but tapering'

NEW YORK Nov 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co said
that demand for its high-fee, high-rewards Sapphire Reserve
credit card is "strong, but tapering" and that the cost of
opening new card accounts could hurt fourth-quarter revenue by
as much $200 million.
JPMorgan made the disclosures in a quarterly filing on
Tuesday after the stock market close.
The Reserve card, which carries a $450 annual fee but offers
more than $1,300 in credits and give-backs on new accounts, has
been surprisingly popular and escalated competition between card
issuers for customers.
