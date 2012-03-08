JPMorgan makes global business travel service pact

March 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co said
it had entered into a partnership with AirPlus International, a
business travel manager owned by Deutsche Lufthansa AG
, to offer expense tracking systems and commercial
credit cards to multinational corporations.
The deal will provide the New York-based bank with access to
AirPlus' European travel payment systems and will give AirPlus
entry to JPMorgan's North American corporate customers,
executives from the companies said.
The pact, announced on Thursday, includes commitments by
both companies to invest in connecting their systems to make
joint product offerings.
"We have signed a long-term partnership, so this is not just
a dating exercise," Andrew Pilkington, president of JPMorgan's
global commercial card business, said in an interview. He
declined to disclose terms.
JPMorgan is second only to American Express Co. in
spending on credit cards from U.S. issuers, according to the
Nilson Report, which publishes data and news on card payments.
The bank's strategy is to increase card revenue by catering to
businesses and more creditworthy individuals who will spend
money and generate transaction fees.