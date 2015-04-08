版本:
JPMorgan CEO defends bank size and breadth of product offerings

NEW YORK, April 8 Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S.-based bank, defended the size and business model of his company, which has been criticized as being too big and complicated.

Dimon, in a letter to shareholders with the company's new annual report, said the company is "not a conglomerate" and is "not necessarily" more risky because of its size. The bank is facing tougher capital requirements from regulators than its rivals and has seen analysts ask whether its returns to shareholders would be better if it were broken up. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
