JPMorgan CEO says Brexit could add costs for European banking

Aug 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon said on Monday the United Kingdom's
decision to leave the European Union could lead to duplicate
costs to provide banking services to European customers.
Dimon, speaking on CNBC television during a bus tour of bank
offices in California, said it is too early to tell how much of
the work the bank now does from the UK might have to be done
redundantly in Europe.
Dimon also said that if the next U.S. president makes the
right decisions the U.S. economy could grow at a 4 percent rate.
