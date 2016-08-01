UPDATE 1-Brexit could add to European banking costs -JPMorgan's Dimon

(Adds comments)
Aug 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon said on Monday that Britain's decision to
leave the European Union could lead to duplicate costs to
provide banking services to European customers.
Dimon, speaking on CNBC television during a bus tour of bank
offices in California, said it is too early to tell how much of
the work the bank now does from Britain might have to be done
redundantly in Europe.
Dimon also said he thinks the U.S. economy is stronger than
it might seem after the government reported last week that gross
domestic product increased at a tepid 1.2 percent annual rate in
the second quarter.
"I am not even sure that GDP data is actually that accurate
any more." Dimon said. "We see more household formation, more
people buying homes, more people with jobs."
He said the economy could grow at a 4 percent rate if the
next U.S. president makes the right decisions. Reforming
immigration laws and improving infrastructure, education and tax
credits for people with low income would help the economy, he
said.
Dimon did not specifically mention any of the presidential
candidates.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione and David Henry in New York; Editing
by Phil Berlowitz and Paul Simao)