UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed should raise rates 'sooner rather than later' -JPMorgan's Dimon

(Adds quote, background)
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon said on Monday that he believes the U.S.
Federal Reserve should raise interest rates due to the strength
of the economy.
"Let's just raise rates," Dimon said before an audience at
the Economic Club of Washington, DC, adding that another rate
increase of 25 basis points would be "a drop in the bucket."
The U.S. central bank has held rates steady after raising
them for the first time in a decade from near zero last
December. Its next policy meeting is Sept 20-21.
It has repeatedly held off in part due to fears on the U.S.
and global economic growth outlook and tepid inflation.
"The rate itself gets much more pyshological attention than
the actual economic effect of raising rates," Dimon said, when
asked if he thought the U.S. central bank should raise rates
next week or wait until December. "I'd go sooner rather than
later."
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)