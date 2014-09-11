JP Morgan's Dimon finishes scheduled cancer treatments - WSJ

Sept 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon, who was diagnosed with throat cancer this year, finished his scheduled rounds of radiation and chemotherapy treatment this week, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Doctors will monitor Dimon, who started treatment about eight weeks ago, to determine if he is cancer-free, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1uoGc8S)

Dimon is expected to host the company's third quarter earnings call next month, when he also plans to resume international travel and client meetings, the Journal said.

"I took naps when I had to, went home early, and there were days when I was in treatment all day long," Dimon told the Journal in his first interview since his diagnosis became public.

He said he followed the advice he gives family, friends and employees to "take care of your health first."

At an investor conference this week, the Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake said Dimon was "feeling fine" with his treatment for throat cancer and was continuing to be involved with the business.

JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets said in July that Dimon, 58, was diagnosed with throat cancer but that the ailment was curable. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)