JPMorgan CEO Dimon says Washington gridlock slowed U.S. economy -NBC News

Sept 18 Washington's inaction on the debt
ceiling crisis, government shutdowns and immigration have slowed
America's economic growth, JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon told NBC News' "Meet the Press" in an
interview to be broadcast on Sunday.
Dimon said the economy would have grown faster without the
Washington gridlock, but said he did not blame the government as
it is elected by the people.
"If we want people in Washington to collaborate, let's elect
people who are going to collaborate," he told moderator Chuck
Todd.
Dimon, however, said he gave "enormous credit" to several
current and former Washington officials for stopping the
recession from getting worse. He cited former President George
Bush, President Barack Obama, former U.S. Treasury Secretary
Henry "Hank" Paulson, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner and former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
"And I think if they had not taken a lot of those actions it
likely would have gotten worse," he said.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Leslie Adler)