BRIEF-JPMorgan CFO see only 'surgical' response to capital rules

Dec 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co

* JPMorgan CFO says bank will likely keep 50 basis point buffer over proposed new capital requirement

* JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake speaks at investor conference in New York

* JPMorgan CFO says higher proposed capital requirements appear to be driven by derivatives book

* JPMorgan CFO says bank likely to make only 'surgical' changes in business model to bring down capital surcharge

* JPMorgan CFO says not yet making change in target return on equity because of new capital requirement

* JPMorgan CFO says capital markets trading likely to still be 'challenging' in first half 2015

* JPMorgan CFO says additional spending for controls won't ease until end of 2015

* JPMorgan CFO says 'core performance' in markets is down 4 percent in fourth quarter from a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting By David Henry)