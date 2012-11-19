版本:
JPMorgan names insider Marianne Lake to be new CFO

NEW YORK Nov 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co has named Marianne Lake, who is currently financial chief of the company's Consumer and Community Banking segment, to become the chief financial officer of the company.

Lake will replace Doug Braunstein early next year, the company said in a statement on Monday. Braunstein, a former investment banker, will become a vice chairman at the company, the statement said.

