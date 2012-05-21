版本:
US CFTC chief confirms investigation of JPMorgan

| WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON May 21 The chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission confirmed on Monday that the agency was investigating JPMorgan Chase & Co's $2 billion losses tied to credit derivatives.

"We have an investigation related to credit derivative products traded by JPMorgan Chase's Chief Investment Office," Gary Gensler said at a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority conference in Washington.

