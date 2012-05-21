US CFTC chief confirms investigation of JPMorgan

BRIEF-B&G Foods sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 21 The chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission confirmed on Monday that the agency was investigating JPMorgan Chase & Co's $2 billion losses tied to credit derivatives.
"We have an investigation related to credit derivative products traded by JPMorgan Chase's Chief Investment Office," Gary Gensler said at a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority conference in Washington.
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
Feb 21 Canadian meat packaging goods company Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, for $140 million and related costs.