UPDATE 3-CFTC orders JPMorgan to pay $20 mln in Lehman case

* CFTC says JPMorgan improperly extended Lehman credit
* CFTC says should not have counted customer funds
* JPMorgan has been scrutinized for role in MF Global
* MF Global client rep says JPMorgan fine too low
By Philip Shishkin and David Henry
WASHINGTON, April 4 The Commodity Futures
Trading Commission said on Wednesday that JPMorgan Chase & Co
will pay $20 million to settle charges that it
unlawfully handled customer segregated funds at Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc.
The action comes as the CFTC and other regulators continue
to probe what happened to segregated customer funds in the
October 2011 collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd, a
commodity trading firm that also did business with JPMorgan.
In the Lehman case, the CFTC said that for about 22 months,
ending with Lehman's bankruptcy in September 2008, JPMorgan had
improperly extended intra-day credit to Lehman Brothers based in
part on customers' segregated funds Lehman had deposited at the
bank.
JPMorgan also violated rules by refusing to release
customers' segregated funds for nearly two weeks after the
bankruptcy, the CFTC said.
In a statement, JPMorgan said it "mistakenly factored the
balance in the account into a daily calculation of (Lehman)
assets to determine the amount of credit the firm was willing to
extend to (Lehman)."
JPMorgan went on to say that "no customer funds were ever
used to satisfy any (Lehman) debt to JPMorgan, nor were any
funds in these accounts lost."
Lehman spokeswoman Kimberly Macleod declined to comment.
The issue of how JPMorgan handled customer funds of another
brokerage also emerged in the ongoing investigation into MF
Global. JP Morgan played an important role in MF Global's final
hours, as the firm struggled to meet its trading commitments
amid a growing customer unease over the brokerage's big bets on
European sovereign debt.
When MF Global filed for bankruptcy in October, regulators
said its customer accounts were short nearly $1.6 billion.
Customer funds are legally required to be held separate from the
firm's own cash.
The CFTC is under pressure to add safeguards to customer
accounts as thousands of MF Global customers, including many
farmers who use futures to hedge risks, try to recover their
lost money.
An array of federal regulators are investigating the
disappearance, and JPMorgan recently came under scrutiny from
congressional investigators over a $175 million transfer that MF
Global made to cover an overdraft at JPMorgan just days before
the firm's collapse.
That money, congressional investigators said, appeared to
come from an MF Global customer-segregated account.
JPMorgan asked MF Global to sign a letter certifying that
the transfer was proper, but MF Global never signed it. JPMorgan
hasn't been accused of any wrongdoing in this case.
MF Global and its employees have also not been formally
accused of wrongdoing.
Some of MF Global's former clients who lost money in the
firm's collapse have been angry at JPMorgan over its role in the
firm's final days.
Speaking about the fine in the Lehman case, James Koutoulas,
who represents many those former MF Global customers, said in an
e-mail, "it's yet another data point in JPMorgan's systematic
disregard for the law and for the safety of client assets."
Koutoulas heads the Commodity Customer Coalition, a group of
former MF Global customers who lost money in the collapse of MF
Global.
Koutoulas also complained about the size of the fine. "$20
million will not deter JPMorgan from continuing the conduct in
the slightest," he said. "U.S. regulators need to drastically
increase their fines."
JPMorgan said that it cooperated with the regulators and
that the latest settlement doesn't say it "intentionally
violated the Commodity Exchange Act or CFTC regulations."
JPMorgan has consistently denied acting inappropriately in the
MF Global case.
The CFTC's order requires JPMorgan to implement reforms to
ensure the proper handling of customer segregated funds in the
future and to release customer funds upon notice and instruction
from the CFTC.
JPMorgan had 2011 net income of $19 billion and recorded
$4.9 billion in litigation expenses.