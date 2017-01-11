UPDATE 1-J.P. Morgan Securities to pay $900,000 for supervision failures -CFTC

(Adds JPMorgan comment)
WASHINGTON Jan 11 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission said on Wednesday it ordered J.P. Morgan
Securities LLC to pay $900,000 to settle charges it had failed
to properly supervise employees over fees charged to customers
trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
The CFTC said in a statement the company, a unit of JPMorgan
Chase & Co, had failed to implement and maintain
adequate systems for reconciling invoices from exchange
clearinghouses with the amounts of fees actually charged to its
customers from 2010 to 2014.
J.P. Morgan Securities overcharged customers by about $7.8
million, the statement said. The company discovered the problem
in 2014 and reported it to the CFTC, the commission said.
"We have refunded nearly all affected customers and
implemented new systems and pricing arrangements to improve the
accuracy of the firm's exchange fee procedures and process,"
JPMorgan Chase spokesman Brian Marchiony said in a statement.
