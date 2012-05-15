版本:
JPMorgan shareholders reject chairman/CEO split

TAMPA, Fla. May 15 Shareholders in JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal calling on the company to split the roles of chairman and chief executive, a victory for incumbent Jamie Dimon.

The proposal received some 40.1 percent of votes cast in favor, the company said at the end of its annual meeting.

