BRIEF-JPMorgan CEO Dimon 'is fine' in his cancer treatment, CFO says

* Says to purchase its common shares under a specific share repurchase program
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Jpmorgan Chase & Co
* CFO says company already has 'adequate' capital and liquidity protections
* CFO Marianne Lake speaks at investor conference
* CFO addresses possible heightened capital requirements for banks
* CFO: 3Q markets outlook better now than had been in july
* CFO: commercial borrower sentiment 'getting better every day' but 'still very fragile'
* CFO: expect adjusted annual expenses to be less than $58 billion
* CFO: expenses edging down because of lower compensation on lower business volumes
* CFO: expect regulatory control costs to peak in 2014 after $2 billion per year build up
* CFO says CEO Jamie Dimon 'is fine' in his cancer treatment Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Henry in New York)
