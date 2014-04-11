BRIEF-JPMorgan CFO sees 'lumpy' legal expenses 'over next couple of years'

NEW YORK, April 11 Jpmorgan Chase & Co

* CFO Marianne Lake: winter weather hurt demand for new home loans

* JPMorgan executives speak on conference call with analysts on quarterly results

* JPMorgan CFO Lake calls ipo pipeline 'robust'

* JPMorgan CFO says future quarters will include 'lumpy' legal expenses 'over next couple of years' (Reporting by David Henry in New York)