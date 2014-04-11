版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 11日 星期五 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan CFO sees 'lumpy' legal expenses 'over next couple of years'

NEW YORK, April 11 Jpmorgan Chase & Co

* CFO Marianne Lake: winter weather hurt demand for new home loans

* JPMorgan executives speak on conference call with analysts on quarterly results

* JPMorgan CFO Lake calls ipo pipeline 'robust'

* JPMorgan CFO says future quarters will include 'lumpy' legal expenses 'over next couple of years' (Reporting by David Henry in New York)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐