BRIEF-JPMorgan CFO: no elevated fraud seen due to cyber attack

NEW YORK Oct 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co
Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake and Chief Executive Jamie
Dimon held a call with journalists to discuss third-quarter
earnings. These are some highlights:
* JPMorgan CEO says his cancer prognosis is "excellent" but
is still monitoring and seeing doctor "periodically"
* JPMorgan CEO Dimon: "I feel good and I'm happy the
treatments are over."
* JPMorgan CEO says he supports legislation for "safe
harbors" on information-sharingn about cyber attacks
* JPMorgan has "not observed elevated levels of fraud" due
to cyber attacks-CFO
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)