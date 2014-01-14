BRIEF-JPMorgan CEO says rise in stock price discourages buybacks

NEW YORK Jan 14 Jpmorgan Chase & Co

* JPMorgan CFO: Expect 2014 approach to regulators on dividends, buybacks, capital to be like 2013

* JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake: Company does not expect to add more branches to current 5,600

* JPMorgan's Dimon: Investment banking 'backlogs are pretty good'

* JPMorgan has no major new legal issues 'at this point' to disclose in next quarterly filing-cfo

* JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says rise in company stock price discouraging buybacks

* JPMorgan CEO Dimon calls for banks, retailers to join forces against cyber attacks

* JPMorgan's Dimon says cyber attacks on card accounts a 'big deal...not going away'

* JPMorgan's Dimon says banks, retailers should team up and quit suing each other

