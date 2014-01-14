BRIEF-JPMorgan CEO says rise in stock price discourages buybacks

BRIEF-Nielsen Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Nielsen reports 1st quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend 10%
NEW YORK Jan 14 Jpmorgan Chase & Co
* JPMorgan CFO: Expect 2014 approach to regulators on dividends, buybacks, capital to be like 2013
* JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake: Company does not expect to add more branches to current 5,600
* JPMorgan's Dimon: Investment banking 'backlogs are pretty good'
* JPMorgan has no major new legal issues 'at this point' to disclose in next quarterly filing-cfo
* JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says rise in company stock price discouraging buybacks
* JPMorgan CEO Dimon calls for banks, retailers to join forces against cyber attacks
* JPMorgan's Dimon says cyber attacks on card accounts a 'big deal...not going away'
* JPMorgan's Dimon says banks, retailers should team up and quit suing each other
HOUSTON/CARACAS, April 25 As political turmoil in Venezuela persists, oil firms including Norwegian major Statoil ASA and Spain's Repsol SA have further reduced their already-dwindling ranks of expatriate employees in the country, sources familiar with the situation said.
