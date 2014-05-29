JPMorgan will break custom with release of 2nd-qtr results

BRIEF-Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia - Nikkei
* Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia, new factory will cost a few billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2pCvDoi] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 29 After years of reporting its quarterly results before other big U.S. banks, JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to let four days pass before stepping into the earnings spotlight in July.
The biggest bank in the United States by assets, JPMorgan said on Thursday that it will announce its second-quarter results on Tuesday, July 15. Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank, had already said it would report on Friday, July 11.
In recent quarters, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo have posted their numbers on the same day mornings, with JPMorgan's release coming out about one hour earlier. (Reporting by David Henry in New York, editing by G Crosse)
NEW YORK, April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, on Wednesday reported double-digit profit gains as investors plowed money into lower-cost index funds, but the company saw its share price trimmed as revenue disappointed analysts' expectations.
TORONTO, April 19 Bombardier Inc.'s light rail contract with an Ontario transportation agency cannot be canceled despite delivery delays, a Toronto judge ruled on Wednesday.