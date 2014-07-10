JPMorgan hires UBS's David Li as new China head

BRIEF-Great Southern Bancorp Q1 EPS of $0.81
* Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports preliminary first quarter earnings of $0.81 per diluted common share
HONG KONG, July 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co has hired former UBS AG banker David Li as its new China head, the U.S. bank said on Thursday.
Li will oversee all of JPMorgan's businesses in China, reporting to Nicolas Aguzin, chairman and CEO for Asia-Pacific.
Li was most recently chairman and country head of China for UBS. He will start at JPMorgan in October, the bank said in a press release. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports preliminary first quarter earnings of $0.81 per diluted common share
MONTREAL, April 19 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned more from shipments of commodities such as grain and coal, and the company expressed optimism that demand was improving.
* Google planning to introduce ad-blocking feature in mobile and desktop versions of its Chrome web browser - WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2oQRWDW Further company coverage: