JPMorgan hires UBS's David Li as new China head

HONG KONG, July 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co has hired former UBS AG banker David Li as its new China head, the U.S. bank said on Thursday.

Li will oversee all of JPMorgan's businesses in China, reporting to Nicolas Aguzin, chairman and CEO for Asia-Pacific.

Li was most recently chairman and country head of China for UBS. He will start at JPMorgan in October, the bank said in a press release. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Stephen Coates)