JPMorgan examining its relationship with domestic U.S. banks -WSJ

May 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co may cut down
on its domestic correspondent banking business, as it scans its
relationship with several hundred of domestic correspondent
banking clients, Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The report cited its sources as saying the bank started the
review in January and is examining its relationship with
domestic correspondent clients, for which it clears payments and
processes other transactions.
JPMorgan has stopped soliciting new business from its few
hundred clients and has also stopped accepting new clients until
the review is complete, the Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
It said the companies under review include Citigroup Inc
unit Banamex USA, according to the report. Banamex is
already facing investigation by Mexico's National Bank and
Securities Commission for fraudulent loans.
JPMorgan and Citigroup could not be reached for comment
outside usual U.S. business hours.
(r.reuters.com/wyw29v)
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by David
Gregorio)