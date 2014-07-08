Ex-JPMorgan trader to challenge UK watchdog over London Whale decision

| LONDON, July 8
LONDON, July 8 A former JPMorgan trader
charged in the United States over his alleged role in the $6.2
billion "London Whale" trading scandal has won the right to a
legal challenge of the British regulator's decision to drop its
investigation into him.
Lawyers said the trader, Julien Grout, might want the
investigation to continue in Britain as its findings could
affect the case against him in the United States.
A High Court judge ruled on Tuesday that Grout could bring a
so-called judicial review of the Financial Conduct Authority's
(FCA) decision to end its probe before he was able to respond to
the allegations.
Richard Lissack, a barrister for Grout, said the FCA dropped
its investigation because of pending U.S. charges. The review
would challenge the rationality of that decision, Lissack said.
The London Whale was a nickname for Bruno Iksil, Grout's
colleague in the London division of JPMorgan's Chief Investment
Office. The division made some large bets on derivatives markets
that went sour, stacking up losses of more than $6.2 billion.
JPMorgan was fined more than $1 billion by U.S. and British
regulators in relation to the loss. Grout, who is based in
France, and his former supervisor Javier Martin-Artajo face
charges in the United States, including wire fraud and
conspiracy to falsify books and records. Both deny any
wrongdoing.
Iksil avoided charges by striking an immunity deal with U.S.
prosecutors in exchange for cooperation.
Grout is also one of three men bringing cases against the
FCA relating to a statement it published alongside the fine it
imposed on JPMorgan over the London Whale scandal in September
2013. He alleges he can be identified in the statement.
Former JPMorgan executive Achilles Macris has also
challenged the FCA over the London Whale case, saying he should
have been given the right to respond to allegations set out in
the regulator's public statement on the fine.
The FCA has said it did not give Macris these so-called
"third party rights" because it did not think he could be
identified in the statement. But a tribunal found against the
regulator in April.
