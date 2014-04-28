JPMorgan reduces repo credit extension that concerns regulators

| April 28
April 28 JPMorgan, one of two large
clearing banks in the tri-party repurchase agreement market,
said on Monday that it had met targets to reduce risks of
short-term loans of concern to the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York and other regulators.
New York Fed President William Dudley has warned that
participants in the $5 trillion repo markets need to work harder
to reduce risks, especially the potential for fire sales.
A reduction in intraday credit in tri-party repos has also
been a concern, although Dudley has noted that more progress has
been made to resolve this issue.
JPMorgan said on Monday that it had reduced the use of
intraday credit in line with targets set with regulators. The
issue came to the fore when the markets froze during the credit
crisis of 2007-2009.
"Step by step, every new piece of functionality introduced
over the last four years has allowed us to reduce materially the
systemic risk previously created by overreliance on clearing
bank credit," Michael Albanese, head of U.S. tri-party repo
clearing and collateral management at JPMorgan, said in a
release.
In tri-party trades, JPMorgan or Bank of New York Mellon
Corp act as intermediary banks for lenders and borrowers,
and arrange for the settlement of the loans and the collateral
behind them.
JPMorgan and BNY Mellon have extended intraday credit to
loan counterparties, which helped smooth the process. But that
also meant that the two clearing banks were heavily exposed to
the risk of a failure by a large counterparty and that the other
participants in the market were also heavily exposed to their
financial health.
JPMorgan said it no longer offered uncapped intraday credit,
replacing it with a capped committed credit facility and the
simultaneous exchange of cash and collateral.
Dudley has said he is still concerned about the risk of fire
sales, where one market participant may come under pressure and
dump assets, leading to a contagion of falling asset prices and
further selloffs.
He warned in February that industry inaction on this problem
might prompt regulators to introduce rules meant to contain the
risk.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)