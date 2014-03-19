JPMorgan metals brokerage unit not part of sale to Mercuria - source

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* PacWest Bancorp announces results for the first quarter 2017
LONDON, March 19 JPMorgan's metals brokerage business, which includes its London Metal Exchange ring dealing team, will remain part of the U.S. investment bank, a source said on Wednesday.
But the bank's Henry Bath metals warehousing business is included in a $3.5 billion sale of its physical commodities business to Swiss-based trade house Mercuria.
The source close to the deal also said it was too early to tell what the fate of Blythe Masters, head of JPMorgan's global commodities business, would be after the deal was concluded. (Reporting by Susan Thomas and Veronica Brown. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Westport Fuel Systems announces the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its APU assets for usd$70 million
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd- company's cumulative module shipments to India reached milestone of 1GW of capacity