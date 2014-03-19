版本:
2014年 3月 19日

JPMorgan metals brokerage unit not part of sale to Mercuria - source

LONDON, March 19 JPMorgan's metals brokerage business, which includes its London Metal Exchange ring dealing team, will remain part of the U.S. investment bank, a source said on Wednesday.

But the bank's Henry Bath metals warehousing business is included in a $3.5 billion sale of its physical commodities business to Swiss-based trade house Mercuria.

The source close to the deal also said it was too early to tell what the fate of Blythe Masters, head of JPMorgan's global commodities business, would be after the deal was concluded. (Reporting by Susan Thomas and Veronica Brown. Editing by Jane Merriman)
