版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 3日 星期六 04:51 BJT

JPMorgan sees markets revenue declining 20 pct in second quarter

NEW YORK May 2 JPMorgan Chase & Co expects second-quarter markets revenue will be about 20 percent lower than a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

The outlook is based on results so far this quarter which "reflect a continued challenging environment and lower client activity," JPMorgan said in a quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐