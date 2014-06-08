JP Morgan Asset Management hires institutional head of Europe

| LONDON, June 9
LONDON, June 9 JP Morgan Asset Management
has hired Christoph von Reiche from rival Goldman Sachs
Asset Management (GSAM) as head of Europe for its
institutional business, the company said on Monday.
Von Reiche will take on a newly created role at the fund
management subsidiary and will split his time between London and
Frankfurt. He was previously head of GSAM's insitutional
business in Germany and Austria.
JP Morgan Asset Management, which has some $1.6 trillion of
assets under management, said von Reiche's experience would help
the company respond to a growing desire from clients to invest
in a broader range of asset classes.
(Reporting By Jemima Kelly; Editing by Chris Vellacott)