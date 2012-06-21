JPMorgan creates new asset management unit, reshuffles leadership

BRIEF-VolitionRX says begun study of Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage blood test
* VolitionRX Ltd - has begun a two-phase logistical study of company's Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage blood test
June 21 JPMorgan Chase & Co's asset management business has created a new unit, which will oversee $100 billion in assets under management and incorporate teams from the company's investment management and wealth management divisions.
The new unit, called Asset Management Solutions, will be run by Seth Bernstein, former head of JPMorgan's global fixed income and currency business. He will report to Mary Erdoes, chief executive of J.P.Morgan Asset Management.
JPMorgan's Global Multi-Asset Group, which oversees $70 billion in assets under management, and its Institutional Strategy Group will join the new solutions unit from J.P. Morgan's investment management division.
The Global Access Portfolios and J.P.Morgan Advisory Program will join the unit from J.P.Morgan's global wealth management division.
Bernstein, who has been with the company for nearly three decades, had been in his previous role overseeing U.S. and international fixed income and currency investment activities for the past 10 years. He will be succeeded by Chris Willcox, former head of global rates in the company's investment bank division, who will also report to Erdoes.
* Windstream Holdings Inc - files for potential stock offering of up to $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Littelfuse inc says has made an incremental $15 million investment in monolith semiconductor inc