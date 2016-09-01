JPMorgan gets wholly-owned asset management license in China

HONG KONG, Sept 1 JPMorgan Chase has
been granted a business licence to operate a fully-owned fund
management business in China, a Chinese regulatory notice
showed, as the world's second-largest economy moves to further
open its financial markets to foreigners.
The licence issued to the U.S. bank, which already has a
fund management joint venture in China, will enable it to set up
an office in Shanghai free-trade zone, as per the notice on the
website of the Shanghai Industry and Commerce Administration.
China set up the Shanghai free trade zone in 2013 as a venue
to pilot economic reforms, in particular in the financial
sector. The Shanghai regulator did not provide details of the
proposed China unit of JPMorgan asset management business.
A spokesman for the U.S. investment bank's asset management
unit in Hong Kong did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Beijing controls access to its market tightly, and overseas
investors have grown increasingly concerned about its commitment
to opening its financial markets after a series of heavy-handed
government interventions in the stock and currency markets.
Foreign firms, who wish to distribute investment products or
trade in securities in China, generally have to operate on the
ground through minority-owned joint ventures with domestic
companies.
China International Fund Management, a joint venture between
JPMorgan Asset Management and state-owned Shanghai International
Trust Co, last August received approval to raise $100 million in
China to invest in overseas assets.
But China regulators have been gradually loosening the reins
and the latest move comes as the country prepares to host
leaders from the world's biggest economies at this weekend's G20
summit.
Beijing wants to use the meeting in the tourist hub of
Hangzhou to lay out a broad strategy for global growth, though
talks are likely to be overshadowed by concerns such as
protectionism.
