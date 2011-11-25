JPMorgan approved for yuan investment fund--report

* US bank to convert $1 bln into Beijing stakes-WSJ
* JPMorgan continues push into China by U.S. managers
Nov 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), the biggest
U.S. bank, has received permission from the Beijing city
government to create a fund to make $1 billion of
yuan-denominated investments around the city, the Wall Street
Journal reported Friday, citing unnamed sources.
JPMorgan will run the pool in a joint venture with the
Beijing city government and call it JPM China Private Equity
Fund, according to the Journal. One of two people familiar with
the matter said the fund will invest in sectors including
consumer services, health care, technology and media, according
to the report.
JPMorgan spokesman Doug Morris declined to comment on the
report.
U.S. firms, including Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), TPG
Capital LP [TPG.UL], and Carlyle Group [CYL.UL], as well as
private equity arms of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and
Morgan Stanley (MS.N), have been pushing to raise local
currency funds to make more investments in China.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)