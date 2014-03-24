版本:
2014年 3月 24日

JPMorgan top China investment banker Fang to retire

HONG KONG, March 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co's chief executive for China investment banking Fang Fang has decided to retire from the firm, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.

Frank Gong will become chairman of investment banking for China, while Brian Gu and Jing Zhao will become co-heads of investment banking for China, the memo said. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
