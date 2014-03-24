JPMorgan top China investment banker Fang to retire

BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics announces new data from phase 2 study
* Bellerophon therapeutics - announced new data from phase 2 study evaluating use of inopulse in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients with pulmonary hypertension
HONG KONG, March 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co's chief executive for China investment banking Fang Fang has decided to retire from the firm, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.
Frank Gong will become chairman of investment banking for China, while Brian Gu and Jing Zhao will become co-heads of investment banking for China, the memo said. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
May 1 Home Capital Group Inc, Canada's biggest non-bank mortgage lender, said the balance in its high-interest savings accounts is expected to slump to about C$391 million ($286 million) on Monday, from C$1.4 billion a week ago.
* Tenneco inc- in q2, tenneco expects year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 5% on a constant currency basis