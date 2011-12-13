Appeals court tosses JPMorgan lawsuit vs insurers

* Judge tosses lawsuit brought by JP Morgan vs insurers
* Pact between Bear Stearns and SEC not covered by insurers
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Dec 13 A JPMorgan unit cannot
force insurers to pay a $250 million settlement between failed
investment bank Bear Stearns and government regulators, a state
appeals court ruled on Tuesday.
Reversing a trial court, the appeals court threw out a
lawsuit against Chubb Corp's Vigilant Insurance and
other insurers, holding that the money paid in the settlement
between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Bear
Stearns did not constitute an "insurable loss" because the
actions that led to the agreement represented an intentional
violation of the law.
The 2006 deal settled the SEC's claim that Bear Stearns had
facilitated late trading and deceptive market timing for
certain customers, mostly hedge funds, between 1999 and 2003,
providing them with hundreds of millions of dollars in profits
at the expense of mutual-fund shareholders.
JPMorgan acquired Bear Stearns in 2008 after it collapsed
during the subprime mortgage crisis.
In agreeing to settle the case, Bear Stearns paid $160
million in disgorgement and $90 million in civil penalties.
While the brokerage specifically did not admit or deny the
findings, as is common in SEC settlements, a five-judge panel
ruled that the evidence overwhelmingly supported the company's
culpability.
"ead as a whole, the offer of settlement, the SEC Order,
the NYSE order and related documents are not reasonably
susceptible to any interpretation other than that Bear Stearns
knowingly and intentionally facilitated illegal late trading
for preferred customers, and that the relief provisions of the
SEC Order required disgorgement of funds gained through that
illegal activity," Justice Richard Andrias wrote for the
Appellate Division, First Department.
Vigilant Insurance Company, a unit of Chubb Corp, and
several other insurers, including Travelers , Liberty
Mutual and Lloyd's of London, were not responsible for paying
losses incurred through "any deliberate, dishonest, fraudulent
or criminal act or omission," according to the policy, as long
as there was an "adverse final adjudication to that effect,"
Andrias wrote.
Lawyers for both sides did not immediately comment on the
ruling. A call to JPMorgan was not immediately returned.
The case is J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. et al v. Vigilant
Insurance Company et al, Appellate Division, First Department,
New York State Supreme Court, No. 600979/09.