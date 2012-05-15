版本:
Dimon says JPM may seek clawbacks on losing trades

TAMPA, Fla. May 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co may pursue clawbacks of past compensation from executives involved in bad trades that cost the bank billions of dollars, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday.

Dimon, speaking briefly to reporters after the company's annual meeting in Florida, said the company plans to take further disciplinary action after a probe into the trades ends.

