JPMorgan seeks to reduce clearing and settlement risks - WSJ

Aug 30 JPMorgan Chase, a major player in
providing clearing and settlement services to other financial
firms, plans to reduce some services to clients and sever ties
with others as it seeks to reduce risks involved in the
business, the Wall Street Journal said.
JPMorgan is looking to assess the profits clients generate
for the bank versus risks they pose after the collapse of
broker-dealer MF Global Holdings Ltd and the computer
glitch at market maker Knight Capital Group Inc
highlighted dangers, the paper said, citing people familiar with
the bank.
The bank already has stopped serving some clients, but the
newspaper said their names could not be obtained.
Previously undisclosed details of the aftermath of Knight's
mishap, including JPMorgan's refusal to accept thousands of
Knight-owned securities as the brokerage firm scrambled to put
new financing in place, underline the bank's risk-averse stance,
the paper said.
However, Knight Capital is not on the list of clients
JPMorgan is contemplating dumping, people familiar with the bank
told the WSJ.
JPMorgan could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.