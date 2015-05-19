J.P. Morgan trims Colombia sovereign debt in investment index

BOGOTA May 19 J.P. Morgan will trim the
proportion of Colombian sovereign debt in its GBI-EM Global
Diversified investment index to 7.1 percent from 7.5
percent, the investment bank said on Tuesday.
The bank will remove $9.4 billion of bonds expiring in June
2016 and add $3.7 billion of bonds maturing in 2026 and $2.2
billion maturing in 2030, resulting in a net reduction in the
amount of Colombian debt in the index.
J.P. Morgan did not explain the reasons behind the decision
which comes a year after it increased the proportion of
Colombian debt in key indexes, which caused the peso to suddenly
strengthen as investor appetite rose for the bonds.
The amount of Colombian sovereign debt held by foreigners
rose to a record 33 trillion pesos ($13.7 billion) in April, the
Finance Ministry said.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Peter Murphy;
Editing by Chris Reese)