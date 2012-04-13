JPMorgan Q1 commods risk up a touch from Q4

By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co's
risk in commodities trading was a touch higher in the first
quarter versus the fourth, as raw materials prices gained
slightly on the average, quarterly results on Friday showed.
But compared to the first quarter of 2011, risk levels in
commodities at the No. 1 U.S. bank were up more than 60 percent.
They were also at their highest since the third quarter of 2009,
indicating the big push toward commodities trading made by the
Wall Street bank over the past two years.
JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, said its
Value-at-Risk in commodities averaged $21 million per day in the
first three months of the year, versus $20 million in the final
quarter of 2011.
Value-at-Risk, or VaR, is an industry term for the maximum
amount of money a financial institution is willing to lose on a
day for trading a particular asset class.
JPMorgan's slightly higher commodities VaR for the first
quarter was in line with the modest gains reflected for the
period by the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index.
The CRB, a global commodities benchmark, ended the quarter up 1
percent as steep price gains in gasoline, soybeans and copper
were offset by sharp drops in natural gas and coffee.
The $21 million commodities risk cited by JPMorgan for the
first quarter was two-thirds more than the $13 million in the
first quarter of 2011. It was also the highest commodities VaR
for the bank since the third quarter of 2009, when risk for that
category last peaked at $23 million.
A relative late comer to commodities trading compared to
established peers such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley, JPMorgan achieved record revenues above $2.8
billion in the business last year, propelling it above its
archrivals.
JPMorgan's aggressive push towards commodities began in 2010
as big Wall Street banks started winding down risky proprietary
trading desks to comply with new U.S. financial laws, that also
caused them to lose some of their best trading talents to
merchant commodity firms. Banks that have tried to stay in
commodities by servicing client orders have also been hurt by
whipsaw market volatility that has cut into trading and hedging
activity.
JPMorgan, usually the first major U.S. bank to report
earning in a quarter, said its net profit in the first quarter
fell 3 percent, but it still beat forecasts, thanks largely to a
rebound in investment banking revenues.
In the fourth quarter, it was the only major Wall Street
bank to have a significantly higher commodities VaR when its
risk levels jumped 33 percent from the third quarter of 2011.
Commodities VaR at leading Wall Street banks over the past
two years(in $ millions):
Average commodities VaR by quarter
1Q12 4Q11 3Q11 2Q11 1Q11 4Q10 3Q10 2Q10 1Q10
JPMorgan Chase 21 20 15 16 13 14 13 20 15
Morgan Stanley n/a 28 32 29 33 26 30 29 27
Goldman Sachs n/a 26 25 39 37 23 29 32 49
*Citigroup n/a n/a 22 25 23 27 26 21 18
*Bank of America n/a n/a 15.7 23.7 23.9 17.7 19.4 23.2 22.2
* Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch have announced
fourth quarter results, but VaR numbers are reported later in
separate filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.