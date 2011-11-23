JPMorgan downgrades commodities to underweight

SINGAPORE Nov 23 JPMorgan Chase has downgraded commodities to underweight, saying policy failures in the United States and Europe have darkened the outlook for the next six months.

The failure of a U.S. congressional committee on reaching an agreement on budget reduction will impose risk of more credit rating cuts for markets, the bank said in a research note dated Nov. 22. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)