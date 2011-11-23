版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 23日 星期三 09:13 BJT

JPMorgan downgrades commodities to underweight

| SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE Nov 23 JPMorgan Chase has downgraded commodities to underweight, saying policy failures in the United States and Europe have darkened the outlook for the next six months.

The failure of a U.S. congressional committee on reaching an agreement on budget reduction will impose risk of more credit rating cuts for markets, the bank said in a research note dated Nov. 22. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)

