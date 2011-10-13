JPMorgan trims commodities trading risk in Q3

NEW YORK Oct 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) cut its average daily value at risk (VaR) in commodities in the third quarter to $15 million from $16 million in the previous quarter, the investment bank reported Thursday.

The bank's commodity VaR was, however, up from the $13 million posted for the third quarter of 2010.

VaR is an industry measure for how much of a bank's money is at risk on a day for trading a particular asset class.

The first major U.S. bank to announce results for the period, JPMorgan reported lower third-quarter profit. (Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by John Picinich)