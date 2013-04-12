版本:
JPMorgan commodities risk steady on quarter but down from year ago

April 12 Commodities trading risk at JPMorgan Chase rose slightly in the first quarter from the previous three months but slumped from a year earlier as prices of raw materials swung.

JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank, said its value-at-risk in commodities stood at $15 million in the first quarter, compared with $14 million in the fourth quarter and $21 million in the first quarter of 2012.

Commodity prices as indicated by the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell nearly 2 percent in the first quarter, tumbling in January, rebounding in February, then sliding again in March.

