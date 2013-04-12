JPMorgan commodities risk steady on quarter but down from year ago

European shares end flat as commodity stocks rise but autos fall
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)
April 12 Commodities trading risk at JPMorgan Chase rose slightly in the first quarter from the previous three months but slumped from a year earlier as prices of raw materials swung.
JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank, said its value-at-risk in commodities stood at $15 million in the first quarter, compared with $14 million in the fourth quarter and $21 million in the first quarter of 2012.
Commodity prices as indicated by the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell nearly 2 percent in the first quarter, tumbling in January, rebounding in February, then sliding again in March.
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds Breakingviews link)
April 5 Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc said Amazon.com Inc had acquired the right to buy up to 23 percent of the company and that it would supply batteries to power forklifts used by the online retailer in its warehouses.