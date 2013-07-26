版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 27日 星期六 03:21 BJT

JPMorgan to exit physical commodities business

July 26 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it was considering a sale or a spin-off of its physical commodities business, including its holdings of commodities assets and its physical trading operations.

The bank will continue traditional banking activities in the commodity markets, it said in a statement.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐