Senate Banking Committee to ask Dimon to testify

WASHINGTON May 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will be invited to testify before Congress over the recent trading losses announced by the bank, U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Johnson said in a statement posted on the committee website.

Johnson did not say on what date the committee wants Dimon to appear but said it would be following a set of hearings that will conclude on June 6.

