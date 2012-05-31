版本:
Dimon to appear before Senate panel June 13

WASHINGTON May 31 JPMorgan Chase and Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on June 13 to discuss the bank's recent trading losses, the committee said on Thursday.

The committee had previously invited Dimon to appear on June 7.

"June 13 is the only date in June that works for both the Senate Banking Committee and Mr. Dimon," the committee said in a statement.

