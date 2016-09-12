JPMorgan exec says digital wallets have yet to catch on

NEW YORK, Sept 12 Digital payment apps in
smartphones, so-called digital wallets, have yet to catch on
with customers, the chief executive of consumer banking for
JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday.
Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay
are being used for less than 1 percent of payments
at retailers, Gordon Smith said, citing industry data at an
investor conference.
Ultimately, the convenience of paying with phones will bring
a surge of use from consumers, but it is impossible to know when
that inflexion point will be reached, said Smith. Chase last
year announced its own application called Chase Pay to hold
account credentials for use at checkout counters.
