JPMorgan investment unit played by different high-risk rules

| LONDON/FRANKFURT
LONDON/FRANKFURT May 16 The JPMorgan Chase &
Co. unit that lost more than $2 billion through a failed
hedging strategy had looser risk controls than the rest of the
bank, according to people familiar with the situation.
The risk of losses is tallied by the bank using a so-called
value at risk (VaR) calculation. However, the Chief Investment
Office, the unit responsible for the high-profile loss that
JPMorgan disclosed last Thursday, had a separate VaR system.
It used a less stringent calculation that gave a lower risk
assessment of its trades, according to people who previously
worked at the bank.
The unit also reported directly to CEO Jamie Dimon, a factor
which allowed it to maintain a separate risk monitoring set-up
to other parts of the investment bank, these people said.
Despite repeated warnings from executives inside the firm as
long ago as 2005, the CIO unit remained notably free from
oversight.
A source with knowledge of the situation said that these
warnings included the size of the CIO, the fact that its risk
reporting was not transparent and the scope for the unit to get
"bigger and bigger" because it had a lower cost of funding than
the rest of the investment bank.
Until April, the CIO unit's unusual autonomy allowed it to
build up risky positions without triggering alarms.
Indeed, the unit was encouraged to be a profit center, as
well as hedging against risk, a source with direct knowledge of
the unit said. Ina Drew, who headed the unit, earned more than
$15 million in each of the past two years, making her among the
highest-paid executives at the bank and one of the most
compensated women on Wall Street.
Drew could not be reached for comment, and declined to speak
with a reporter who visited her house.
"It created incentives to take extraordinary risk in one
pocket of the bank" that was different from the rest, the source
said. "If someone's getting paid $15 million, it's a profit
center."
JPMorgan declined to comment on the CIO unit or its trades.
RISK VARIATIONS
While the bank didn't completely ignore risks at the unit,
any assessment can overlook problems if it is measuring risk
with the wrong yardstick.
When reports surfaced last month that one of JPMorgan's CIO
unit traders in London had taken a huge position in credit
derivative markets, JPMorgan officials were prompted into taking
a closer look at the risk in the CIO unit, banking sources,
including a former CIO employee, told Reuters.
About two weeks ago, the bank finally applied its more
stringent risk model to the CIO's trades. It got a nasty
surprise: the model revealed that the maximum amount the CIO
could lose in a single day had soared, one of the sources said.
Recent regulatory filings illustrate the rise in risk. A
filing from April 13 showed a daily VaR for the CIO unit of $67
million. But a May 10 filing, showed it had risen to $129
million. That means the amount the unit could lose on most days
had nearly doubled, and on some days it could lose much more.
By the time the increase was discovered, its positions had
grown to a size that made it impossible for the bank to quickly
unwind the trades, the sources said.
The trader in question, Bruno Iksil, was dubbed the "London
Whale" because JPMorgan's positions were so large that other
market players could detect them easily. That made the bank a
sitting target for hedge funds who wanted to trade against the
positions. Iksil could not be reached for comment.
The CIO unit also had a lower cost of capital than other
parts of the bank, an artificial advantage that gave it an
incentive to take more risk and behave in a less disciplined
way, people familiar with the unit said.
"It was very large, but was never very transparent, and it
wasn't clear that they had an appropriate funding cost," said
the source with direct knowledge of the CIO. "They were running
more risk than the investment bank - and with no peer review
process (from those in the investment bank)."
Another warning came in March 2011, when a labor
union-backed group said the board lacked expertise on its risk
policy committee, the board level body responsible for
overseeing risk.
The analysis, by CtW Investment Group on behalf of union
pension funds, said JPMorgan's board had "serious deficiencies"
compared with the boards of other banks.
Ironically, JPMorgan invented value-at-risk as a tool for
measuring exposure to trading losses.
The tool emerged in the wake of the 1987 stock market crash
when Sir Dennis Weatherstone, JPMorgan's British-born chairman,
asked his division chiefs to put together a briefing to answer
the question: "How much can we lose on our trading portfolio by
tomorrow's close?"