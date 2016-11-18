Ex-JPMorgan executive who fled to Argentina pleads guilty in U.S.

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 18 A former JPMorgan Chase & Co
executive who spent eight years on the run in Argentina
pleaded guilty on Friday to U.S. charges that he embezzled $5.4
million from clients at the bank and at a prior employer, UBS
AG.
Hernan Arbizu, who became involved in a tax-evasion probe
involving JPMorgan, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to
charges including wire fraud and embezzlement. He was extradited
in June from Argentina.
"I knew what I was doing was wrong," he said in court. "I'm
very sorry and am ashamed by my actions."
The 48-year-old citizen of Argentina faces a
mandatory-minimum two-year prison sentence and a maximum of 422
years.
But under a plea agreement, Arbizu agreed to cooperate with
prosecutors, which his lawyer, Guy Lewis, said could help him
avoid further prison. What that cooperation entails, Lewis said,
"remains to be seen."
JPMorgan declined to comment on Friday.
Arbizu was first indicted in 2008, the same year he was
fired by JPMorgan, where he was a vice president in its private
banking division. He worked at UBS from 2002 to 2006.
While at JPMorgan, Arbizu oversaw more than $200 million of
client assets and was responsible for managing relationships
with high-net-worth Argentine customers, according to the bank.
Prosecutors said that from March 2007 to April 2008, Arbizu
initiated 12 wire transfers from clients at UBS and JPMorgan
totaling nearly $5.38 million, about half of which came from a
single JPMorgan account.
In lawsuits JPMorgan filed against Arbizu in 2008 and 2009,
the bank said he wired the $2.8 million to an account at UBS to
conceal the millions of dollars that he had previously stolen
from one of its customers.
JPMorgan said that after it discovered evidence of the wire
transfers, Arbizu, then living in Connecticut, fled to
Argentina, taking with him confidential data on clients.
That data later became the basis of a tax evasion
investigation and raid by Argentina authorities of JPMorgan's
office in Buenos Aires in 2008 after Arbizu handed over a list
of customers. No case against JPMorgan appears to have resulted.
The case is U.S. v. Arbizu, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 08-cr-615.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)