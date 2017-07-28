FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 小时前
UPDATE 1-JPMorgan plans cost cuts in Sapphire Reserve card unit -WSJ
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 下午12点44分 / 18 小时前

UPDATE 1-JPMorgan plans cost cuts in Sapphire Reserve card unit -WSJ

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds comments from JPMorgan)

July 28 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is pushing for fresh cost cuts of about $200 million in the unit that oversees Sapphire Reserve credit card, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Senior JPMorgan employees have reviewed models questioning whether the card would make money and when, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Gordon Smith, head of JPMorgan's retail-banking business, this month ordered cost trims at the unit overseeing cards, according to the Journal.

JPMorgan, however, denied specific budget cuts for its Reserve credit card unit.

"We will neither confirm nor deny the number but there were no budget cuts specifically for reserve," said Patricia Wexler, managing director, communications, JPMorgan Chase.

"As a part of any planning process, we are always looking for ways to eliminate waste."

Sapphire Reserve card is popular among millennials, who are willing to pay the $450 annual fee for a sign-up bonus worth as much as $1,500 in travel, plus $300 in annual spending credits and more freebies.

JPMorgan's latest quarterly results showed rising sales volumes and weakening credit trends in its credit card business, consistent with other lenders.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below