REFILE-Judge OKs JPMorgan $100 million credit card settlement

UPDATE 3-Ghosn cedes Nissan CEO role, to focus on alliance with Renault, Mitsubishi
* Ghosn to remain Nissan chairman, devote more time to alliance
* Judge grants preliminary approval, sets Nov 16 hearing
* Bank boosted minimum payments on card balances
Aug 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co won a federal judge's preliminary approval of a $100 million class-action settlement with credit card customers who accused the largest U.S. bank of improperly trying to generate higher fees by boosting their minimum payments.
The settlement resolves claims over Chase's decision in late 2008 and 2009 to boost minimum monthly payments for thousands of cardholders, including people who transferred balances from other lenders, to 5 percent of account balances from 2 percent.
Cardholders alleged that New York-based JPMorgan boosted minimum payments to force them to either accept higher rates to preserve a lower payment requirement, or to make more late payments that would trigger new fees or penalty interest rates.
U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in San Francisco on Thursday granted preliminary approval to the settlement as fair, reasonable and adequate. A hearing at which she would consider final approval was scheduled for Nov. 16.
According to court papers, lawyers for the cardholders will seek as much as $25 million of the settlement fund for legal fees, plus about $1.5 million to cover litigation costs.
The case is In re: Chase Bank USA NA "Check Loan" Contract Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 09-md-02032.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South African retailer Massmart reported an almost 16 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, as the firm controlled costs and closed some of its less profitable stores in a tough economic environment.
SHANGHAI, Feb 23 Boeing Co said it was planning to deliver its first tranche of revamped old passenger jets to be used as freight haulers in China by the end of the year, amid a boom in e-commerce that is driving China's parcel delivery market.