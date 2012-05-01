UPDATE 2-Brent-WTI crude spread may widen sharply end-2012 - JPMorgan

* JPMorgan cuts WTI price forecast to $108/bbl
* Expects Brent-WTI spread to narrow to $6/bbl on Seaway
* Spread to sharply widen again to $15/bbl end 2012
SINGAPORE, May 1 J.P. Morgan Chase
revised down its 2012 forecast for West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
crude prices by $3 to $108 a barrel as it expects the spread
between Brent and U.S. futures to widen sharply again at the end
of the year on refinery maintenance.
The spread will narrow to $6 per barrel or less on an oil
flow reversal in the Seaway pipeline from mid-May before
widening sharply to more than $15 a barrel at the end of the
year, J.P. Morgan said.
"We expect the spread to be very volatile, pushing above $15
a barrel at the end of the year as the three-month-long
maintenance at the BP Whiting refinery kicks in just ahead of
the expansion of the Seaway pipeline," J.P. Morgan analysts led
by Lawrence Eagles said in a weekly oil report dated April 30.
"We also anticipate a further brief widening of the
Brent-WTI spread at the end of the first quarter in 2013 when
seasonal maintenance in the PADD 2 region will likely
temporarily increase the regional surplus."
The bank expects a bottleneck of Canadian crude to return as
output is due to rise rapidly by 375,000 barrels per day (bpd)
between April and the end of the year.
The bank kept its Brent crude forecast unchanged at $119 a
barrel for 2012 on Asian demand and stable supply dynamics.
On Tuesday, Brent's premium to WTI was at $14.55
a barrel after settling at $14.60 on Monday.
The spread narrowed after Enterprise Product Partners
and Enbridge brought forward their plan to
reverse the flow of the Seaway oil pipeline to mid-May, allowing
the line to start draining the glut of crude from the U.S.
Midwest two weeks ahead of schedule.
The project is aimed at easing high crude oil stocks at
Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI contracts, and
also the downward pressure on prices.
Crude stocks reached record levels in Cushing last year,
pushing the Brent-WTI spread to its widest at nearly $28, due to
a lack of pipeline capacity to divert the excess supply and as
production from U.S. and Canada oil shales rose.